Tesla Out Thinks The Competition And Avoids 30% Apple Store Tax

Apple’s 30 percent app store “tax” has been long documented and is perhaps one of the least popular aspects of the company’s iOS store — at least from a developer standpoint. According to the company’s terms of service, Apple’s In-App Purchase method must be used for payments made within an iPhone app. From that, Apple takes a 30 percent cut of the proceeds. But it seems that long-time critic of the “Apple tax,” Elon Musk, has found a way for Tesla’s companion app to dodge the charges. As reported by Gizmodo, Tesla could be bypassing the charge, which may add up to millions of dollars avoided. And, with the App Store known for its stringent policy of reviewing applications — even after updates are made — it would appear that the iPhone maker is OK with the practice employed by Tesla’s premium tier of app functions, known as “Connectivity Packages.”



Read Article