Tesla Outruns In The Luxury Car Sector In January Sales

According to new registration data from Experian, Tesla topped the U.S. luxury vehicle market, taking the top spot from BMW.

Unsurprisingly, Tesla’s price cut at the beginning of the year, which slashed $13,000 off of the Model Y and thousands off the Model 3, significantly affected demand. This effect was first prominently seen in China, as Tesla’s price cut quickly stole sales away from domestic leaders BYD, NIO, and Xpeng. Now, a similar effect has been seen in the United States, with Tesla toppling BMW as the top luxury vehicle seller in the country, according to Automotive News.

Tesla first stole the crown from BMW last year but has widened the gap. Tesla sold a gargantuan 49,917 vehicles in the U.S. in the first month of the year, while BMW sold 31,070. Tesla’s lead was only more apparent compared to third and fourth place, Mercedes and Lexus, who sold fewer vehicles combined than Tesla. Mercedes-Benz sold 23,345 units, while Lexus sold 23,082.