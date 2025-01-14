Tesla Outsells Audi Globally In 2024 - Remember When They Laughed At The Thought Of Tesla Being A Challenger?

Tesla Inc. overtook one of Germany’s most prized premium car brands last year despite selling fewer vehicles than expected.

Volkswagen AG’s Audi sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2024, down 12% from a year earlier. Its struggle with intensifying competition in Europe and China and weak demand for its electric models dropped the brand

behind Elon Musk’s Tesla, which delivered 1.79 million vehicles last year.



Germany’s automakers are contending with tepid demand for luxury cars in China, where a recovery remains uncertain and local manufacturers are pushing further upmarket. In Europe, EV sales are below expectations after several countries cut subsidies. The problems led to a wave of profit warnings last year, including from Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG.