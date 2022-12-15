Tesla Owner Berated For Suggesting That Renegerative Braking Could Lead To Aquaplaning

Tesla vehicles may be adored by some of their owners, but they have their fair share of problems, most of them caused by manufacturing defects. However, the way they work may also cause issues, as some owners are currently discovering due to heavy rains. One-pedal driving may represent a higher risk of aquaplaning.



Although that is not exclusive to Tesla cars, recent cases have happened more with the brand’s vehicles, particularly with the Model Y. Owners are sharing them in Facebook groups. Still, we suspect most will probably avoid that from now on due to the public bashing they are facing from Tesla’s fans and investors.



Read Article