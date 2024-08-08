Tesla Owner Burns Down House And Car Trying To Steal Power From The Grid

Plugging in a Tesla to charge should be a simple and safe process. However, for the owner of a Model S in Mexico, plugging in the EV triggered a fire that didn’t just damage the car but also caused a nearby house to go up in flames.

Rather than connecting the Tesla to a normal public charging or a household charger, the driver of the Model S reportedly hooked it up directly to the power line in Tijuana. In Mexico, some residents steal electricity using unauthorized connections to the power lines. These connections, known as diablito, or little devil, apparently cost Mexico’s national power company more than $2 billion annually in lost power.