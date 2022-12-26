Tesla Owner Canceled Christmas Plans Because His Tesla Wouldn't Charge In Freezing Weather

It's not been a happy start to the holidays for Domenick Nati after his Tesla refused to charge in freezing temperatures. 

The 44-year-old radio presenter, from Lynchburg in eastern Virginia, told Insider it was 19 degrees (minus 7 C) when he plugged his Tesla S into a supercharger on Friday as his battery was down to 40%.

"Two hours went by and not much changed," he said. "It was very slow and the numbers got lower as the temperature dropped. Eventually, it stopped charging altogether," Nati added.



