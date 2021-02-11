Tesla Owner FOLLOWED And Robbed At GUNPOINT. Sentry Mode To The RESCUE!

Agent001 submitted on 11/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:15:01 PM

Views : 410 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Crazy what's going on and good to see technology helping to catch these dangers to society.




Tesla Owner FOLLOWED And Robbed At GUNPOINT. Sentry Mode To The RESCUE!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)