Tesla Owner FOLLOWED And Robbed At GUNPOINT. Sentry Mode To The RESCUE!

Crazy what's going on and good to see technology helping to catch these dangers to society.Tesla owner followed for forty miles and robbed at gunpoint. Sentry mode had it all filmed. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/wwMldcyWUe— Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) November 2, 2021
