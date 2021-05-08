Tesla Owner Gets Charged $14,000 By Accidentally Purchasing Full-Self Driving Upgrade

The last decade saw a proliferation of heart-warming stories where over-eager children bought expensive vehicles or toys using their parent's accounts on phones, tablets or using smart assistants like Alexa. Some of us have the opposite problem, dad-clicking our way into things we shouldn't. Dominic Preuss had this very issue recently, as his father-in-law charged over $14,000 to his credit card by accidentally purchasing the Full Self-Driving upgrade on his Tesla Model 3, reports CarScoops.



