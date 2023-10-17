Tesla Owner Receives $21,000 Repair Bill For Driving His Model Y In The Rain

A Scottish couple is letting the world know about their discontent after being quoted £17,374 (equal to around US$21,200 at current exchange rates) to replace their Tesla Model Y crossover’s batteries. The reason their EV’s power supply needed replacing? For driving while the weather was bad, they claim. Johnny Bacigalupo and Rob Hussey said the trouble started after they went out to eat dinner earlier this month. Admitting that it was quite rainy in Edinburgh, where they were dining, they said that their Model Y was fine on the way to the restaurant, but refused to start when they tried to leave.



