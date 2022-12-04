Tesla Owner Still Making Payments On A Car He Returned Two Years Ago

A man who returned a Tesla Model X in 2020 under the carmaker's seven-day no-questions-asked return policy said he's still paying for the $116,000 vehicle more than two years later, CNBC reported Saturday.

In an interview with CNBC, Danny Roman, a biking- and hiking-tour operator in Southern California, outlined a lengthy dispute with Tesla over the car's return.

He said he decided to return his Model X after finding it had a shorter battery life than he expected and a door that stuck. He also said he discovered that installing a home charger for the car would cost 10 times what a Tesla representative had suggested.