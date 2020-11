A Tesla owner turned SpaceX Starlink Beta tester has taken their cutting-edge satellite internet system on a road trip, demonstrating that the constellation really will be able to deliver high-quality internet anywhere on Earth. While SpaceX’s growing network of Starlink satellites are currently only able to offer (mostly) uninterrupted service in upper latitudes, the ~840 functional spacecraft in orbit are just the tip of the iceberg. Ultimately, in an outcome that seems increasingly likely, SpaceX plans to launch nearly 12,000 Starlink satellites to blanket almost every inch of Earth’s surface with internet likely better than what 90% of the global population has access to.



Read Article