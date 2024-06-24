Tesla Owners Are Reporting Dog Mode Is Unreliable And Is Endangering Pets

Fans of furry friends, take heed! If you travel by Tesla with a paw pal, you might not want to leave them in the car, even if for a moment. Following a software update, the fan-favorite Dog Mode feature might fail.

InsideEVs reports that Tesla’s recent 2024.20.1 firmware update, which includes “hot weather improvements,” has done the opposite for some owners. In a Reddit post, a Model Y owner set dog mode to 66 degrees Fahrenheit. The outside temperature that day was 86 degrees. However, after 10 minutes, a “Problem with Dog Mode” notification popped up.