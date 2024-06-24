Tesla Owners Are Reporting Dog Mode Is Unreliable And Is Endangering Pets

Agent009 submitted on 6/24/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:54:06 AM

Views : 532 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fans of furry friends, take heed! If you travel by Tesla with a paw pal, you might not want to leave them in the car, even if for a moment. Following a software update, the fan-favorite Dog Mode feature might fail. 
 
InsideEVs reports that Tesla’s recent 2024.20.1 firmware update, which includes “hot weather improvements,” has done the opposite for some owners. In a Reddit post, a Model Y owner set dog mode to 66 degrees Fahrenheit. The outside temperature that day was 86 degrees. However, after 10 minutes, a “Problem with Dog Mode” notification popped up.


Read Article


Tesla Owners Are Reporting Dog Mode Is Unreliable And Is Endangering Pets

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)