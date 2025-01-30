Tesla Owners Facing Harassment Because Of Elon Musk's Political Rise

Electric vehicle adoption is slowly climbing, but a number of people are still opposed to them. Others downright hate EVs and go out of their way to ‘punish’ owners.

This can range from ICEing chargers to simply unplugging cars. Both are childish and annoying, but some people are more destructive as we’ve seen numerous Teslas getting keyed.

While Teslas have been a target for years, things appear to be getting worse as the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, has transformed into a divisive, attention seeking, lighting rod that appears to like Nazi salutes and the far-right. If that wasn’t bad enough, he’s hitched his wagon to President Trump, who was already a divisive figure.