Tesla Owners Have Second Thoughts After Waiting 9 Months To Get Repair Estimates

Accidents happen, that’s why we all – or most of us, anyway – have insurance. And while it can be a pain ringing around organizing things after a wreck, it’s usually only a few weeks of pain before we’re either back on the road in our repaired car, or wondering how to spend the money we were given to replace it.

But that’s not the experience some Tesla drivers are reporting in online communities. Some claim they’re being forced to wait up to nine months just for someone to assess the damage to their EVs, with the actual repair time adding weeks or months to that timescale. And just to rub salt in the wound, some of these cases were no-fault accidents.


