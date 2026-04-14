Tesla Owners In The EU Must Pass Competency Test To Use FSD

Tesla fans cheered the news that the Dutch vehicle authority, RDW, approved the Full Self-Driving software for use in the Netherlands as a driver assistance system. The European variant of the FSD introduces a new safety layer to ensure people understand the basics of supervising FSD. This includes tutorials and a mandatory quiz before enabling FSD.

While Tesla Full Self-Driving has been available for testing in various forms in the US for years, other markets haven't been so lucky. Whether due to protectionism (China) or draconian regulations (Europe), Tesla couldn't offer FSD in most markets where it sells electric vehicles. Things have started moving forward, with FSD receiving regulatory approvals in China, Australia, and New Zealand.