Tesla PERFORMS Well Despite Tough Conditions. Delivers 254,695 Vehicles In Q2!

They keep chugging along...And the competitors are sweating more and more....BREAKING: Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicles in Q2.Total Q2 production was 258,580. Tesla also announced they will report Q2 earnings on July 20, 2022. Congrats @Tesla & @elonmusk on a great result despite tough conditions in Q2! pic.twitter.com/LEffNPnGdS— Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) July 2, 2022
