Tesla Pauses Model Y And Cybertruck Production At Texas Gigafactory

Tesla will pause the Model Y and Cybertruck production lines at Giga Texas for the week of July 4. The pause would enable the carmaker to perform planned maintenance and upgrades. Tesla fans have pointed to substantial equipment movement around the factory in recent days. They expect Tesla to start production of a new model in Austin, as promised. Tesla is busy preparing for the Robotaxi service debut in Austin later this month, which keeps analysts and Tesla fans on edge. This moment is extremely important for Tesla, considering that it dropped the ball in EV development and production and is no longer perceived as a trendsetter in the EV market. However, things are brewing behind the scenes, as evidenced by equipment being moved to Giga Texas. A recent report sparked speculations that Tesla might have more breakthroughs to announce at the upcoming earnings call in July.



