Tesla Pays Off $1.4 Billon Loan For Chinese Gigafactory In Just 16 Months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter several days ago that the company’s $1.4 billion loan for its Gigafactory Shanghai facility in China was paid off.

On October 4, 2021, @jpr007, a Tesla enthusiast on Twitter, showed documentation that Tesla had officially paid off its entire $1.4 billion loan, which was granted from Chinese banks, in just sixteen months. The loan was announced in December 2019, and appeared to have no balance as of Tesla’s Q2 2021 financial documentation. Musk later confirmed the story by stating, “Tesla always pays its debts.” His statement was a response to a CleanTechnica article.