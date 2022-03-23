Tesla Planning On Mixing Up Its Choices Of Batteries? Sources Say...

Elon Musk says that Tesla is looking into the potential of new battery cells made out of manganese. It comes amidst the ongoing astronomical prices of nickel, which has raised the prices of most electric vehicles.



During the speech of the billionaire tech entrepreneur, the audience asked Musk about the idea of working with graphene-based battery cells.



The Tesla CEO responded by saying that he remains skeptical about using graphene in batteries as its production is a bit more complex than its other counterparts.



However, Musk further disclosed that his EV tech giant is currently looking into other materials for its batteries.

For instance, the billionaire went on to mention that Tesla is looking at the potential of manganese-based batteries.

Musk blurted out during his Berlin appearance that he personally "think there's an interesting potential for manganese."





Read Article