Tesla Plans Second Shanghai Gigafactory To Meet Demand

Tesla reportedly plans to build a second factory in Shanghai as it seeks to more than double production capacity in China.

According to two people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters, Tesla expects to start working on the new plant as soon as next month, with the new facility deemed necessary to meet growing demand for its EVs in China and export markets.

The unnamed sources claim the new plant will be located in the vicinity of Tesla's existing production base in Lingang, Pudong New Area. The cost of the planned expansion remains unknown at this time, as does Tesla's timetable for the expansion.