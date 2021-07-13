Tesla Plans To Create A Global Power Utility Using Powerwalls

The idea is that Solar Roofs generate renewable electricity, and Powerwalls provide storage and interface with the electric grid. The Powerwall and the Solar Roof are now a package deal—Tesla no longer sells one without the other.

The Tesla Energy Plan and Tesla Virtual Power Plant are two more pieces of the puzzle, tying the various hardware components into a system designed to provide low-cost renewable energy for consumers, and dispatchable generation assets for utilities. Now the company has taken another step towards making this system a reality with a new software update for Powerwall.