Tesla Plans To Topple Toyota Sales In German Market

If Tesla can achieve its goal of doubling sales in Germany this year, it can overtake some importers, such as successful legacy brands, including Toyota. Tesla says it will double sales every year, with those efforts taking sales in 2022 to around 80,000 units, which would be impressive since Giga Berlin hasn't been open for long, and it's still ramping up.



Tesla delivered around 40,000 EVs in Germany in 2021. From January to August 2022, the US-based electric automaker had already sold about 25,000 units. The new factory in Germany officially opened in March 2022, and Tesla's sales in Germany are up almost 40 percent, with a market share increase of 2.7 percent. According to Teslarati, a Tesla site manager in Germany shared with Automobilwoche.



