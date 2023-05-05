Tesla Posts A Staggering 272% Sales Increase In Germany

Despite numerous macroeconomic headwinds, Tesla has reported a massive 272% increase in sales year-over-year in Germany during April.
 
As Europe’s largest car market and automotive center, Germany is often used as a bellwether for the broader European automotive market. Hence, as Tesla has continued to grow sales in Germany dramatically, it has seen its European sales follow suit. Now, the German government agency that tracks car registrations in the country reported on the automotive sales of April, indicating that Tesla has continued its massive sales growth and has reached a new crucial sales milestone.


