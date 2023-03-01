Tesla Posts Record 2022 Sales But Pencil Pushing Analysts Predicted More

In January 2022, Elon Musk said Tesla would grow 50% that year and would repeat that percentage annually. After it released Q4 2022 results, we can say that’s another target the CEO set for his company and missed. Unlike robotaxis, Tesla was pretty close to reaching this goal: it delivered 40.34% more than in 2021. Analysts bet on much higher numbers.



FactSet compiles financial analysts' guesses. According to CNBC, they were between 409,000 and 433,000 units. Troy Teslike tweeted that analysts were estimating 417,957 deliveries. The actual number was inferior to all these estimates: 405,278 EVs met their owners in Q4 2022. Ironically, Tesla never delivered so many cars in a single quarter. The issue here is that people expected more, which is always bad news.



