Tesla Posts a 105% Sales Increase In August

Tesla had a great 2021, building and selling more cars than ever and increasing its market share and presence. But it looks like it’s been doing even better this year, according to a new report published by TrueCar, which estimates that the automaker’s sales so far in 2022 are an impressive 105.8 percent above last year. TrueCar notes that in the US, Tesla sold 47,629 cars in August, around 11 percent more than in July, showing an upward trend mont-over-month. The source also says Tesla has increased its US market share year-over-year from 2.1 percent in 2021 to 4.1 percent this year (about the same as Subaru, Nissan or Volkswagen). That’s almost double, but it’s still far behind overall sales leaders like General Motors with 16.4 percent or Toyota with 14.8 percent market share.



