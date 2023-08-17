Tesla Power Wall Owners Are Profiting From Texas Heatwave

Powerwall owners on the Tesla Electric plan in Texas are coming out of the recent heatwave with an extra $100 in their pockets on average.
Late last year, after gaining experience through its virtual power plants (VPPs), Tesla took things a step further with the launch of “Tesla Electric.”
Instead of reacting to specific “events” and providing services to your local electric utilities, as Tesla Powerwall owners have done in VPPs in California, Tesla Electric is actively and automatically buying and selling electricity for Tesla Powerwall owners – providing a buffer against peak prices.
