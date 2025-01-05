Tesla Prepares For The Return Of Elon Musk To The Helm As Doge Role Fades

Elon Musk acknowledged in Tesla’s most recent earnings call that revenues are down for the first time in over a decade – with experts blaming the EV giant’s drop in sales on the CEO’s own “toxicity”. In Q1 of 2025, automotive earnings fell by as much as 20 per cent compared to last year, with overall profits down nine per cent, making the situation far more dire than many analysts were expecting. his mirrors a 13 per cent drop in sales so far this year and follows on from an overall dip in 2024, with the number of new Tesla models registered falling to 1.79 million from 1.81 million in 2023.



