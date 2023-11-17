Tesla Preparing A Feature Packed FSD Update

It's been a while since FSD Beta builds have made the news, as Tesla slowed down the V11 development. Even though the 12th iteration is just around the corner, according to Elon Musk, the EV startup is preparing a major update for the current branch.



This year, Tesla worked long hours to advance its self-driving software. The FSD Beta development accelerated after the software was recalled in response to the NHTSA's criticism. During all this time, Tesla stopped offering updates to its customers and focused on solving the problems raised by the agency. After the recall was issued, Tesla spoiled us with weekly updates, bringing new features and improving FSD Beta behavior.





Read Article