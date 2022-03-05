Tesla Preparing For Monstrous Q2 With Fremont Plant Running At 120% Capacity

Tesla is preparing for a “monstrous” second quarter as Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research released a new note this morning that indicates the Fremont factory in Northern California is running as much as 20 percent above capacity. On the heels of its biggest quarter in company history, Tesla is working to keep its streak of growth in vehicle deliveries intact. Recent shutdowns of the Shanghai production facility in China have hindered Tesla’s outlook for Q2, but the automaker is rebounding in the best way possible as demand increases. The Fremont factory has an annual production run rate of 600,000 vehicles, Tesla stated in its most recent Shareholder Deck. It builds all four currently-offered Tesla models, and is the only factory to manufacture each vehicle in Tesla’s lineup. Breaking down to about 150,000 vehicles per quarter, Tesla could be operating with at least 30,000 additional cars coming out of Fremont in Q2, a hefty supplemental number to accommodate lost progress in Shanghai this quarter.



