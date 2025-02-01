Tesla Prepping Launch Of Single Motor Cybertruck For 2025

The year has just started, and the Cybertruck has been in the news more than enough. Beginning on January 1, the electric pickup truck became eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit, as the EPA website revealed. However, a bigger surprise was the elusive single-motor RWD variant was also listed. This basically confirms the Cybertruck RWD will launch this year. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, three variants were announced: a single-motor RWD trim, dual-motor AWD, and the top-of-the-line Cyberbeast with a tri-motor configuration. However, Tesla only started deliveries with the all-wheel-drive configurations. Soon, the RWD variant was removed from the carmaker's website. This fueled speculations that Tesla would not launch a single-motor Cybertruck after all, especially as very few considered buying one in the first place.



