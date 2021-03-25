Tesla Presses For Crippling Taxes On Automakers That Can't Meet Emissions Standards

Tesla went to court to push for reinstating the higher emissions fines for automakers who don’t comply to emissions standards. The fines were delayed by the Trump administration

Last month, several states and environmental organizations sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for delaying the adoption of the higher penalties for automakers that fail to meet fuel efficiency requirements. They were adopted under the Obama administration but delayed by the Trump administration.

These fines are the biggest short-term incentives for automakers to offer more electric vehicles in the US.



