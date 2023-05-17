Tesla Price Cuts Caused Model Y Sales To Skyrocket 79% In First Quarter

Tesla's price reductions applied during the first quarter of 2023 (initially in January and then several times adjusted), combined with renewed eligibility for the federal tax credit (Model 3/Model Y), allowed the automaker to noticeably increase sales in the United States.

However, the growth does not spread equally throughout the lineup. According to the registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), Tesla's new BEV registrations in Q1 amounted to 155,360, which is 37 percent more than a year ago (and 60 percent of the total all-electric car volume).

As it turns out, the Model Y is responsible for about 60 percent (93,294) of all Tesla registrations. This is the most popular Tesla model, which noted a 79 percent increase year-over-year (higher than the BEV segment as a whole - 63 percent). The Model Y also holds a 36 percent share (more than one-third) of the total BEV segment.