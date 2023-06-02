Tesla Price Cuts Gave Automaker A 912% INCREASE In German Sales

Tesla managed a successful turnaround in January following a massive price cut in most markets. Tesla sold 4,241 vehicles in Germany, representing a 912.2% increase over January 2022. It sounds impressive, but the figures don’t tell the whole story.



Tesla is a success story, no matter how hard some people try to present it otherwise. After being in the woods for years, struggling to make ends meet, Tesla has finally made its way out and became an established American carmaker. Critics might argue that Tesla is not perfect and the quality might not be in the luxury car territory, which is true. There is no ideal car manufacturer, and even luxury brands sometimes make mistakes. But Tesla has navigated the last couple of years better than most and is now better positioned to grow.



