Tesla Price Cuts Is The Driving Force Behind EV Adoption In the US Market

U.S. market share for electric vehicles rose to 7.2 percent in the January to July period, according to new-vehicle registration data from Experian, with Tesla spurring demand with escalating price cuts throughout the year.

Chevrolet was the No. 2 EV brand in January-July with 39,647 new EV registrations, representing a 6 percent share of the electric market. The Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV were responsible for all of the new registrations except for 25 new Silverado EV pickups. July was the first month the pickup was in the new EV registration data.

Ford was third, with 33,955 new registrations from its Mustang Mach-E crossover, F-150 Lightning pickup and E-Transit 350 commercial van. Ford’s EV share fell to 5.2 percent from 6.9 percent in the year-earlier period. New Mach-E registrations dropped 18 percent from a year earlier, while the Lightning rose nearly fivefold to 11,883.