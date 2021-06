Elon Musk has finally given an explanation as to why Tesla keeps increasing Model 3 and Model Y prices.

The reason is simple: Costs are increasing.



Since the beginning of the year, Tesla had notably adopted a strange pricing strategy that puzzled people following the automaker.

While Tesla has been no stranger to frequent price changes throughout the years, the company clearly ramped them up in 2021 with seven price changes on Model 3 and Model Y in just a few months.