Tesla Project Highland Gives A Strip Show Peek Of Rear Tail Light

A recent sighting of a “Project Highland” Tesla Model 3 has provided a glimpse at the upcoming vehicle’s tail lights. Interestingly enough, it appears that the updated Model 3’s new tail lights are pretty close to renders that have been posted by EV enthusiasts online.

With the production of “Project Highland” Model 3 units expected to start in the third quarter, the sightings of prototype units in the wild are becoming more frequent. And Tesla being Tesla, its test vehicles tend to attract a lot of attention from the road. It is then no surprise that photos of “Project Highland” units are generously shared online.