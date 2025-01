Tesla is on the cusp of launching a range of “more affordable models” in a bid to broaden its appeal after it logged its first annual decline in sales since becoming a mainstream brand.

It sold 1.79 million cars last year, down from 1.81m in 2023.

The new cars are intended to ultimately boost Tesla's annual output by more than 60% compared with these figures, to around 3.0m cars.

The company said the new cars will enter production in the first half of 2025.