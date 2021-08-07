Tesla Promises To Blow Your Mind With New Self Driving Preview On Saturday

Tesla is currently testing the “feature complete” version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in beta with a few thousand customers and employees through its early access program.

It’s not considered autonomous driving yet because the driver is still responsible for the vehicle and needs to be ready to take control at all times, but Tesla’s system performs all other driving tasks autonomously, including driving through intersections and on city streets under its new “city driving” feature in beta under the “Full Self-Driving” package.