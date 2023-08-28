Tesla Proposal Has India Considering Tax Cuts For EV Automakers

India is working on a new electric vehicle policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, following a proposal by Tesla (TSLA.O) which is considering entering the domestic market, people with direct knowledge said.

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15%, compared to the current 100% that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 and 70% for the rest, said two of the sources, including a senior Indian government official.