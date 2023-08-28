Tesla Proposal Has India Considering Tax Cuts For EV Automakers

Agent009 submitted on 8/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:11 AM

Views : 738 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

India is working on a new electric vehicle policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, following a proposal by Tesla (TSLA.O) which is considering entering the domestic market, people with direct knowledge said.
 
The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15%, compared to the current 100% that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 and 70% for the rest, said two of the sources, including a senior Indian government official.
 


Read Article


Tesla Proposal Has India Considering Tax Cuts For EV Automakers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)