Tesla Protestor Must Pay Damages After Falsely Calling Model X A "Suicide Toy"

Tesla has been under loads of scrutiny in China for some time now. However, it seems a majority of it stems from made-up stories attempting to bring the company down or get a leg up for rivals. Tesla's legal team in China continues to go to bat against such misinformation campaigns, and it has added yet another victory to its growing list. The US EV maker was welcomed into China with what appeared to be open arms thanks to some notable perks. However, some citizens and media organizations have seemingly worked hard to tarnish the automaker's image. It all started with protests at the Shanghai Auto Show related to unproven claims of Tesla brake failure.



