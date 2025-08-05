Tesla Pulls The Rug Out From Under Cybertruck Buyers That Ordered The Range Extender Option

After repeated delays, Tesla finally admitted defeat and officially canceled the Cybertruck range extender. Reservation holders have been notified that their deposits will be refunded, a move that disappointed owners who expected the range extender to solve Cybertruck's range woes.

In 2019, Tesla unveiled the concept of a weirdly-shaped pickup truck with exaggerated specifications and a grossly underestimated price. Jaws dropped, and people flocked to place a reservation. As with every Tesla product, delays mounted just as the number of reservations surpassed 2 million. When Tesla finally started Cybertruck deliveries, a brutal reality check put most reservation holders on the back foot.



The Cybertruck Tesla shipped was nowhere near the one it sold in 2019, whether you looked at capabilities, range, or price. Among the most disappointing characteristics was range, with the Cybertruck falling short of the 500+ miles promised at launch. To sweeten the pill, Tesla announced that a battery range extender would be offered later, without going too deep into details.