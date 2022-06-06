Tesla Pushes Back AI Day To Work On Optimus Robot

Tesla’s second rendition of Artificial Intelligence Day has been pushed back to September 30, as CEO Elon Musk stated the company may have a working prototype of Optimus, its robot that it unveiled at AI Day #1 last August.

“Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then,” Musk said in a Tweet.

The new prototype will look differently than the display Optimus that was present at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo at Gigafactory Texas earlier this year, Musk also stated in another Tweet.