Tesla Puts Mexican Gigafactory On The Back Burner Due To Global Economy

During a gloomy third-quarter earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is slowing down Gigafactory Mexico plans "to get a sense of what the global economy is like." The announcement came as the next-generation EV platform is making progress.
 
Apart from the Cybertruck deliveries, Tesla fans are the most excited about the upcoming mass-market electric vehicle, which Tesla calls next-generation EV or next-generation platform. The plans for the most affordable Tesla EV were officially confirmed in March during Investor Day, and they involved groundbreaking manufacturing techniques that required a whole new factory layout. That's where Tesla's next-generation gigafactory entered the stage, with the prototype being built in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.


