Tesla Q4 Safety Report Shows 1 Autopilot Crash Per Every 4.85 Million Miles Driven

Tesla released the Q4 2022 Vehicle Safety Report, showing that safety has improved compared to the years before. Even so, it looks a lot worse than in the third quarter because the winter months are inherently less safe for driving. People say that if you look long enough, you'll find statistics and studies to prove anything, even opposing theories. In the case of Tesla Vehicle Safety Reports, you don't have to look very deep. Depending on where you're standing, you can see them as a good or bad sign. Take the Q4 2022 Autopilot safety statistics, for instance. The numbers show that safety has significantly degraded compared to the previous quarter. If you look at the Q4 data of earlier years, you see that the safety has actually improved year over year.



Read Article