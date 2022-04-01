Tesla Quietly Removes Cybertruck Production Estimates From Website

According to a recent report by Teslarati, it seems Tesla has removed the upcoming Cybertruck's 2022 production estimate from its official website. Many folks may immediately think this means the electric pickup truck may be further delayed. However, others will argue that Elon Musk could be sandbagging.

With Tesla, and more specifically, Musk, you really never really know for sure what's going on or what's going to happen. The company doesn't have a PR department, and most information comes from Musk thanks to his active Twitter presence.