Tesla Quietly Rolls Out New Feature To Seize Control From The Driver In An Emergency - Is This A Good Idea?

A few days ago, the American electric carmaker quietly started rolling out a new function for its infamous Full Self Driving (Supervised) system in the U.S., and it may have very well opened the biggest cans of worms yet regarding the evolution of crash safety technology. I should first begin by saying that I am definitely not against active safety features, nor am I against self-driving capabilities on cars, but Tesla’s new Automatic Collision Evasion function takes things to a whole new level, and it’s making me uncomfortable. Once you will learn how it works and what it does, you may feel a bit anxious as well.

In the last few decades of automotive evolution, paired with the evolution of computing power and lately AI, we have collectively begun to relinquish control over certain parts of the act of driving a car. I know, it was all done in the quest for more comfort and safety behind the wheel, ultimately, but the age-old relationship between driver and the machine he operates has pretty much undergone a gradual but fundamental philosophical shift.



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