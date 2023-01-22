Tesla REACTION! EV PRICE WAR COMING ANY MINUTE? GM Says Tesla Drops Haven't Affected Them. Who REALLY Believes That?

The Elon Musk-led car maker’s most recent cut—slashing as much as 20% from the price of some versions of its top-selling Model Y earlier this month—shocked Stanly Tran. The 32-year-old California psychotherapist had been on the waiting list for a Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, but quickly ditched his reservation and purchased a Model Y after a friend alerted him to the price drop.



“‘There’s no way,’” Mr. Tran recalls thinking when he saw Tesla’s new prices. The Model Y offered more battery range at a competitive price to the Mach-E, he said.



A GM spokesman said the company is monitoring Tesla’s strategy, but it hasn’t had an effect.



We say YEAH, RIIIIGGGHHT!



