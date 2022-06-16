Tesla Raises Prices Again - Top Of The Line Model X Jumps $6000

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on ordering a brand-new Tesla vehicle yet, then you might have to pay more for your next all-electric car. Elon Musk’s auto company decided to hike some of its prices once again. Here’s by how much.



Getting a new car or truck in 2022 has become a real challenge. Dealer inventories are slim to none, prices have climbed to unexpectedly high levels, and delivery times extend until 2023 or 2024. Some may be lucky to get their hands on a factory-fresh vehicle as this Rivian R1T customer did, but that’s a rare occurrence in today’s car market. Moreover, used vehicles are also selling for more than what their owners have originally paid for them. With high inflation and supply chain problems still looming around, it’s not looking like we’re going to escape this tough situation.



