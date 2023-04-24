Tesla Raises Prices On Model S And Model X - Why Can't They Figure Out A Price And Stick To It?

Just days after slashing the prices of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 by a couple of grand, Tesla has increased the price of the Model S and Model X by a couple of grand. The Model S and X have raised in price with no warning overnight by $2,500 and now start at $87,490 and $97,490, respectively. This eats into the price drops of the cars earlier in the year but leaves both vehicles less expensive than they were at the start of 2023. At this point, it looks like Tesla has no idea what it's actually doing with prices and changing them on a whim, then being reactive to the results. So, is Tesla simply making more wealthy Model S and Model X customers pay for the cuts on the Model Y and Model 3 just days ago?



Read Article