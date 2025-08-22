Tesla Raises Slow Selling Cybertruck Prices By $10,000

Sales of the Tesla Cybertruck have tanked in the past year, with only about 4,000 units delivered per quarter. Intriguingly, Tesla is adding $15,000 to the top-of-the-line Cyberbeast disguised as the "Luxe" package. This mirrors a similar move with the Model S and Model X earlier this week, which raised the prices of the two EVs by $10,000. Despite starting its career as a glowing-hot vehicle that every celebrity craved, the Tesla Cybertruck has now fallen from grace with most potential buyers. It appears that not only new customers evaporated, but also many existing owners seized the moment and resold their trucks to Tesla at their earliest opportunity. Very few Tesla influencers own a Cybertruck nowadays after facing many technical glitches and long repair times.



